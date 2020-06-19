Police officer nabbed over RM20,000 bribe - MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior police officer was arrested by the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly receiving a RM20,000 bribe.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim said the 40-year-old officer was arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 5.30 pm.

“The suspect is believed to have solicited for and received a bribe from a complainant as an inducement to help speed up insurance claims for an accident case,” he told Bernama.

Alias said the suspect would be taken to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court at 9 am tomorrow for the application of a remand order. -Bernama