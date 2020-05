PETALING JAYA: A senior police officer penned a touching tribute for the family of his late colleague Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail who was killed on Sunday after being hit by a drunk driver in Kajang.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, who accompanied the 31-year-old policeman’s remains in a police convoy to his hometown at Tanjung Rambutan, near Ipoh for burial today, recounted sombre moments after he met Safwan’s father, Mohamad Ismail Othman, on arrival at about 5.30am.

Mohamad Ismail is a 60-year-old ex-sergeant of the elite VAT69 police commando unit.

“All of us have our children but this was his child. As an ex-policeman and even though he is not in good health, he spoke to senior officers with great respect and order. He asked to see his son’s face and when he stroked it, I just could not hold back my tears. I do not know what he was feeling when I handed him the police flag. It was under this flag he raised nine children and under this same flag one of them returned to God. However, he held on to the flag with mixed expressions and held back his emotions,“ Fadzil wrote in police media whatsapp groups.

Fadzil said Safwan’s burial was carried out in the presence of his parents and eight siblings who practised social distancing at the cemetery.

Each of them carried their own expression of sadness and love for the late policeman.

Fadzil said Safwan was a model of duty to the country.

“Although he was an ordinary personnel, his death was extraordinary. While we were in deep sleep with our families, he was out there serving. Let us all pray his soul will be in peace in the embrace of God.” he said.

Safwan is the second child of nine siblings. Apart from his police commando father, his older sister and her husband are also police personnel in Perak.

On Sunday, the policeman who was on duty at a roadblock near the South Kajang toll plaza at about 2.10am died instantly after suffering multiple injuries on being plouged into by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 44-year-old man.

The driver who was believed to be alcohol-intoxicated and was warded at the Serdang Hospital for his injuries was remanded yesterday for investigations.