Police officer pleads not guilty to bribery

KUANTAN: A police officer pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to bribery.

ASP Hasbullah Ali Alias, 43, from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, made the plea before judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib.

The police officer, who is with the Pahang Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department, was alleged to have received RM5,000 from a man as an inducement to amend a drug trafficking charge facing the latter’s friend, to one with a lighter sentence.

The offence was allegedly committed at 12.37pm on May 7, 2018 at a coffee shop in Jalan Beserah here.

Hasbullah, represented by lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar, was allowed bail of RM5,000 in one surety and also ordered to report himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Office every month pending disposal of the case.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Aug 3 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir. - Bernama