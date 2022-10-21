Police officer pleads not guilty to money laundering involving RM20,000

BUTTERWORTH: A police officer with the rank of assistant superintendent pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of money laundering involving RM20,000.

Ameyrudin Ahmad Zuki, 41, made the plea before judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

On the first count, he was alleged to have concealed RM10,000, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, by depositing the money in three transactions into a Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd Kepala Batas account belonging to a friend, Shahirudin Mohamad.

The second charge was for allegedly concealing RM10,000, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, by depositing the money, in three transactions into the account of the same person at Malayan Banking Bhd Kepala Batas.

The offences were allegedly committed in August 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001which provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and shall also be liable to a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or RM5 million, whichever is the higher, if found guilty.

Judge Zulhazmi allowed him bail of RM10,000 on both charges and set Dec 20 for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Shahrom Idris prosecuted, while Ameyrudin was represented by lawyer Y. Yogeswaran. - Bernama