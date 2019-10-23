Police officer pleads not guilty to using criminal force

IPOH: An Assistant Superintendent of Police pleaded not guilty at the magistrate’s court here today to a charge of using criminal force on a doctor in January this year.

The accused, Khairul Nizam Ismail, 49, made the plea before magistrate Nabihah Mohd Noor after the charge was read to him.

According to the charge, the accused had deliberately used criminal force on Gurvinder Singh Sandhu Gurmukh Singh, 34, by knowing that through the use of force, it would cause fear to the individual.

He was charged with committing the offence by the roadside at Leboh 4, Kampung Simee, here at 5.45pm on Jan 14 this year.

Khairul Nizam was charged under Section 350 of the Penal Code and could be penalised under Section 352 of the same act, where if he was convicted he could be jailed for up to three months or pay a maximum fine of RM1,000 or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiqah Izzati Mazlan offered a bail of RM8,000 with one surety but the lawyer representing the accused, Tun Ammar Aziz asked for a lower bail.

Tun Ammar asked that the bail be reduced as Khairul Nizam had served the Royal Malaysia Police for 29 years and had a wife and eight children to support.

The magistrate allowed bail of RM2,500 for the accused with one surety and set Nov 5 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama