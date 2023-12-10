Police officers holding sensitive posts must declare assets transparently - CID chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The directive for all police officers and personnel holding sensitive positions in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to declare their assets was issued two weeks ago.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said there was no reason for them not to declare their assets because the directive was stipulated within the police force.

He said it was also among efforts to effectively clean up the CID team in line with the instructions from the Inspector-General of Police and his deputy.

Mohd Shuhaily said the sensitive positions include those in the Intelligence and Operations Division, Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) and head of CID Division at district police headquarters.

“I issued the directive two weeks ago to all CID officers and personnel serving in sensitive positions before the video of my speech went viral on social media.

“This asset declaration should be transparent and comprehensive,” he said in a special press conference in Bukit Aman yesterday.

Mohd Shuhaily said he has never prevented any officer or policeman from owning a luxury car if they can afford it.

“If someone is capable, then explain why he can afford it. I don’t forbid anyone to buy a car if he can afford it. If they have legitimate financial resources, who am I to stop them?

“The wives of police officers and personnel also need to declare their assets if they work in the relevant ministry, as outlined in the force’s directive,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily also said that any police officer or personnel who wants to hold a sensitive position can submit an application letter and asset declaration form.

“My panel will interview them before they are absorbed into sensitive units and (which) will be audited annually,” he said. - Bernama