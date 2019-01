KOTA KINABALU: On the first day of school today, pupils of Sekolah Menengah (SM) Maktab Sabah weren’t just greeted by teachers, but police officers, too.

The Kota Kinabalu Police District Back To School Programme launched at the school is aimed at preventing discipline problems.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji, said 54 senior police officers and 112 lower-ranking police officers will be stationed at 27 secondary schools and 56 primary schools, respectively, as school communications officers (PPS).

“Last year, there were seven reports connected with student discipline. This year we hope there won’t be any,” said Habibi.

SM Maktab Sabah principal, Nuinda Alias, said the programme will motivate students to behave well. — Bernama