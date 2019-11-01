Police on lookout for restaurants serving exotic dishes: IGP

JERANTUT: The war against illegal hunting will include investigations into restaurants serving the meat of protected animals as exotic delicacies, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

He said Ops Khazanah conducted to protect the nation’s endangered flora and fauna was a total war against the chain of activities so that no one escapes prosecution.

“Our focus is not only on the hunters but also those trading in exotic animals including serving them as dishes in restaurants. We will investigate the source of the exotic animals.

“This is our firm commitment in putting a stop to the plunder of the nation’s forests. Those involved in illegal poaching must stop immediately or be prepared to face the consequences.”

Abdul Hamid said this at a press conference after officiating the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) presentation ceremony to 199 police personnel from Jerantut, Lipis and Raub at the Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) here today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Management director Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar, Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters department heads and district chiefs.

Abdul Hamid said apart from the Forestry Department and Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) taking action, offenders would also face more severe penalties under the Firearms Act or the Penal Code.

In another development, Abdul Hamid assured that his priority had always been the welfare of his men and this included ensuring that the appropriate allowances be paid especially for staff in the general duty division at the state and Bukit Aman levels.

“Allowances for marine police personnel should also be considered as they have also contributed much to the country.

Abdul Hamid said he had also received requests from civil servants serving the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) especially in the Klang Valley, to be allowed to work flexible hours as this would improve their mental well-being and work performance.

On warning to police personnel violating rules including banning them from frequenting entertainment premises, Abdul Hamid said he was firm in these rulings though some have insisted that they have the right to do so after office hours.

“The problem is that these entertainment outlets aren’t cheap, which raises the question of where the money comes from?

“Are they paying for themselves and wasting their hard earned salary while at the same time others are demanding for pay and allowance increase.

Abdul Hamid added that certain entertainment premises were also involved in criminal activities such as drug trafficking and police personnel had been implicated when they should be fighting the drug menace. — Bernama