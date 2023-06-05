Police on manhunt over Cheras assault case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a man to assist in the investigation into an assault case which left the victim seriously injured in Jalan Budiman, Cheras, on April 20.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the man is identified as Farid Afizi Jaafar, 42, whose last known address is at 304, Block 1, Sri Labuan Flats in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras.

Zam Halim said at 10.15 pm on April 20, a medical officer at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Cheras admitted a man, aged 32, in an unconscious state.

“The victim suffered a brain haemorrhage, as well as a fractured skull and neck bone. He is now receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Zam Halim urged anyone with any information regarding the man to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-92845050/5051 or any nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code. - Bernama