Police on the lookout for alleged child molester in Gombak

GOMBAK: Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly molested a nine-year-old girl at a convenience store in Bandar Country Homes, here, two days ago.

In the 6.20pm incident, Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said, the suspect grabbed the child from behind and performed a sordid act before running away.

Police have yet to identify the suspect. The girl’s father lodged a police report on learning of the incident from his wife more than an hour later.

“Efforts to track down the suspect are under way,” Samsor said yesterday, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, caused an uproar among netizens, who called on the authorities to nab and charge the suspect with sexual assault as soon as possible.