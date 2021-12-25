Police open 13 investigation papers on property damage, crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened 13 investigation papers related to property crimes due to floods in Selangor in just a week from Dec 17.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said during the period, four papers were opened under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motorcycle theft and nine others were under Section 457 of the Penal Code for supermarkets/shops break-ins.

“Forty-three suspects have been arrested, so far, comprising 40 men and three women who will be referred to the state director of prosecution soon.

“The public is advised to always take care of their personal safety and property and to comply with all the laws and instructions issued by the government for the sake of public safety and order,” he said in a statement last night.

Last Monday, 31 individuals were arrested. They are believed to be involved in a supermarket break-in at Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, near here.

-Bernama