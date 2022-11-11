Police open 25 investigation papers on election-related offences

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened 25 investigation papers in connection with offences related to the 15th general election (GE15) involving incitement, criminal intimidation, destroying political parties and candidates’ banners and billboards yesterday.

Bukit Aman GE15 operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the police are investigation into four cases each in Selangor and Kedah, three each in Sarawak and Penang, two each in Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Terengganu, as well as one each in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Kelantan.

He said a local man was also arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of causing a commotion at a voting centre in Batu Berendam, Melaka where the man overturned tables, chairs and tore up flags in the 11pm incident.

The man has been detained for investigations under Sections 427 and 506 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and criminal intimidation,“ he said in a statement today.

Hazani said 1,994 permits were issued yesterday to political parties and individuals to hold ceramah (political talk).

A total of 400 permits were issued in Sabah, Perak (300), Sarawak (226), Selangor (195), Johor (194), Pahang (138), Kedah (135), Negeri Sembilan (133), Melaka (79), Penang (63), Kelantan (61), Kuala Lumpur (39), Terengganu (29) and Perlis (two).

He said the police also found 46 political talks were conducted without a permit, of which 24 were in Kuala Lumpur, Johor (nine), Perlis (six), Selangor (four), Kelantan (two) and Sarawak (one). - Bernama