Police open 40 investigations papers over fake news on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened 40 investigation papers in connection with postings of fake news about Covid-19 on the social media since last Jan 25 until yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said of the total, 11 cases were charged for an offence under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code , three cases were categorised under no further action by the deputy public prosecutor and 26 were still under investigation.

He said all the cases were classified under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for which improper use of network facilities or services.

He advised the public to stop making, uploading or sharing unverified news or reports on the social media or other platforms.

The spread of unverified statements or news is feared will create anxiety and panic among the public,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the police would not hesitate to take action against any individual found to have deliberately sensationalised the issue on Covid-19 and could be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.- Bernama