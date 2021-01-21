Police open inquiry paper over alleged gambling activities at MAEPS

SEPANG, Jan 21: The police have opened an inquiry paper over the alleged gambling activities happening at the COVID-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS), Serdang.

Sepang Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the inquiry paper was opened after they received a report on the incident from a policeman, who is from the Dato Abu Bakar Baginda police station, Sepang today.

“This inquiry paper was opened to enable the police to conduct further investigations (on the incident),“ he said.

The short video clips that went viral on social media showed that some of the alleged patients were openly gambling inside the PKRC.- Bernama