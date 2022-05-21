Police open invesgation over Kit Siang’s tweet

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened an investigation paper over a tweet by Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang (pix) which allegedly contained a statement that could threaten public order.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan, in a statement yesteday, said the screenshot of the tweet had gone viral on the WhatsApp application.

He said the investigation was being carried out under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Abd Jalil also advised the public against making any speculations that could affect the investigation and urged them to use social media wisely and not to spread any information that could cause public fear and threaten national harmony.

Lim was believed to have issued a statement “Will The Houses Of The Prime Minister and Ministers of Malaysia Be Set On Fire by Angry Protestors As Had Happened in Sri Lanka Last Week.” - Bernama