Police open investigation into alleged molestation by bus driver

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have opened investigations into the second driver of an express bus, who is suspected of molesting a 21-year-old female passenger who was asleep while the bus was travelling from Kelantan to Melaka.

Hulu Terengganu police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said a team had been sent to Melaka to pick up the suspect today.

“My personnel are on their way to bring the suspect here (Terengganu) and we will get a remand order from the court tomorrow morning,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Earlier, the media reported that the 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after the express bus arrived at the Melaka Sentral Terminal here at 10.30 am today.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) chief ACP Lim Meng Seah was reported to have said that the victim, who is a student at a teacher training college in the state, claimed to have been molested by the suspect when the express bus made a rest-stop at Ajil in Hulu Terengganu at about 4 am.

Based on initial information, police detained the second driver, who hails from Kota Tinggi, Johor, as soon as the bus arrived in Melaka. - Bernama