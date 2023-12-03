Police open investigation paper on assembly in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper in connection with the organising of an assembly and a march in front of Sogo Complex and Dataran Merdeka here today.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the march involved 150 people comprising human rights activists, university students and members of political parties.

“At 10 am, an assembly and a march were detected to have been held in the federal capital without following provisions of the law.

“Based on police observation, the participants were found to have gathered and marched while holding placards with words like ‘Imagine If Men Are As Disgusted With Rapes As With Periods, Child Not Pride, Trans Women Are Women, Police Your Behaviour Not My Body’ and others,” he said in a statement.

In this connection, Noor Dellhan said, the Dang Wangi district police headquarters Criminal Investigation Division has opened an investigation paper under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1995.

He said police were in the process of identifying all the individuals involved and would call them up to record their statements.

“The investigation paper will be completed and referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instruction,” he added.

He advised the public not to participate in any illegal assembly as action would be taken against them. - Bernama