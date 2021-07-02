Police open investigation paper on celebrity’s photo allegedly taken in Nilai IPD

SEREMBAN: Police have opened an investigation paper to probe into allegations that a female celebrity’s photo, which recently went viral, was taken when she was in the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division room of the Nilai District Police Headquarters (IPD).

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said in a statement that the celebrity had lodged a police report at the Nilai IPD on Wednesday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a person and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 for improper use of network facilities or network service.

He said police took a serious view of the report and that stern action would be taken if the investigation finds any form of violation of the law and investigative procedure.

“We advise the public not to sensationalise the issue and to give police space to carry out an investigation that is transparent and fair,” he said.

