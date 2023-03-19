Police open investigation paper on ‘Jom Ziarah Gereja’ programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened an investigation paper on the ‘Jom Ziarah Gereja’ programme organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said although the programme was canceled yesterday, police received a report on the case.

He said following that, statements were taken from the complainant and some witnesses to facilitate the investigation.

“The police have also contacted a member of the NGO involved in the programme and the individual has given an undertaking to the police to appear at the Sentul IPD tomorrow. Once the investigation paper is completed it will be referred the office of the deputy public prosecutor (TPR) for further action.

“I hope those involved will cooperate to help us complete the investigation,“ he said when met after a programme to commemorate the 216th Police Day at KLCC, here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on developments in the investigation of the ‘Jom Ziarah Gereja’ programme by an NGO.

Last Tuesday, Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh when winding up the Budget 2023 debate for her ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, said no Muslims are involved in the programme.

Meanwhile, on the women’s day rally held in front of Sogo departmental store and Dataran Merdeka on March 12, which was said to be a pro-lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) parade, Azmi said statements have been taken from seven individuals, including the organiser to assist the investigation.

“We expect to complete the investigation and submit the papers to the TPR office this Tuesday,“ he said. - Bernama