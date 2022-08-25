Police open investigation paper on rally outside Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened an investigation paper on the rally organised by Pertubuhan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara Malaysia (PJPNM) outside the Istana Negara here yesterday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor, in a statement today, urged the organisers of the rally to come forward and give their statements to the police.

He said the police had not received any application from the organiser to hold the gathering, which was participated by about 300 people dressed in black.

Those with information on the rally can contact Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearest police station.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak rallied outside the national palace to seek royal pardon after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

Meanwhile, Amihizam said the police had busted a drug trafficking syndicate and seized drugs worth over RM708,000 with the arrest of a man in a raid at a condominium unit in Jalan Vista Mutiara Kepong.

He said the 48-year-old man, who had a criminal record, was being remanded for seven days from Tuesday to facilitate investigation, while the other members of the syndicate are still being tracked. - Bernama