Police open probe against Dong Zong: CID chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened an investigation after having received six reports against the United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong), CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today.

“We have opened an investigation paper and the probe is being conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5),” he said when approached at the Selangor Police headquarters.

Dong Zong chairman Tan Tai Kim had reportedly said that the Chinese education organisation will launch a campaign to collect signatures in protest against the introduction of the khat calligraphy in vernacular schools and had insisted that this government move is a form of Islamisation.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad responded on Tuesday by labelling the organisation as racist for never agreeing with any decision of the government including the setting up of vision schools that group Chinese, Tamil and national schools in one complex. — Bernama