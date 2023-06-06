Police opens investigation paper on Sanusi’s claim that Penang belongs to Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) will be recording a statement with the police tomorrow over his claim that Penang belongs to Kedah, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said.

Noorsiah confirmed an investigation paper was opened on the case after police reports were lodged over his statement.

She said police will be recording Muhammad Sanusi’s statement tomorrow under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The investigations will be conducted by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit (D5) under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” she said in a statement tonight.

On May 29, Muhammad Sanusi was reported to have said that Kedah and Penang do not have a border because Penang still belongs to Kedah, claiming further that Kedah only shares a border with Perak and Perlis. - Bernama