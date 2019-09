PETALING JAYA: Police have ordered Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (pix) to turn himself in to assist the investigation into an armed assault case in Ampang following the arrests of three men.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmad said investigators couldn’t locate Farhash, who is also PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary.

“Three men aged between 28 and 35 surrendered today. The three men who were all locals met the police at 11.40am. Checks found that all three men are martial art instructors,” he said in a statement today.

Fadzil also revealed that one of the men who surrendered had numerous crime and drug-related records.

“He was also listed as a ‘wanted’ suspect by the the Cheras district police for a drug-related case,” he said, adding that the trio will be remanded tomorrow.

On Tuesday. police named Farhash as a suspect in a brawl that took place on Aug 31 at a sports complex in Ampang in which there were at least 12 men involved.

The brawl started when one man pushed another at the venue. The management was, however, able to stop the fight from getting escalating.

Unfortunately, the matter didn’t end there. The two men met again at the venue’s motorcycle parking lot and were later joined by 10 other men. There, the victim was attacked with helmets, knives and chairs.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at a riot.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Farhash in a statement said that he is willing to cooperate with police in relation to investigations.

He said he was aware that a police report was lodged against his brother, alleging that he was in a fight that left a man with injuries to his body and private parts.

“A police report naming my brother was made. However, I am willing to give my full cooperation if needed,“ he said.

Farhash also claimed that the person who lodged the report had attempted to sexually assault his wife two years ago.