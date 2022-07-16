Police photographed Ferrari car key at SM Faisal’s house: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A police photographer told the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday that he took 12 shots of the scene and a Ferrari car key, at a house occupied by businessman Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin and his ex-wife in Desa Sri Hartamas here seven years ago.

Corporal Muhamad Shahmi Yusof, 37, from the Photography Section (D6), Criminal Investigation Division, Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) said all the photographs were taken on Nov 27, 2015 after he was instructed to do so.

“I went there with investigating officer Inspector Rosnani Ramli. I used a Canon EOS 60D digital camera and the images were stored in a memory card,“ he said.

The third prosecution witness said this while reading out his witness statement in the trial of SM Faisal who is charged with voluntarily causing injury to his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi.

During examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nur Aishah Ahmad Zakiuddin, the witness said among the photos taken were the front of the house, the TV area, the master bedroom and a trial exhibit which was a Ferrari car key.

When questioned by Nur Aishah, who was there when he went to the house, Muhamad Shahmi replied, “SM Faisal, the accused” while looking at the dock.

Meanwhile, when cross-examined by SM Faisal’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, the witness said the accused opened the door when he and the investigating officer arrived at the house.

SM Faisal is charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Emilia, 43, at a house in Desa Sri Hartamas, Brickfields here, between 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Nov 22, 2015.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 326A of the same code, provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

The hearing before Magistrate Nadia Othman continues on Aug 1. — Bernama