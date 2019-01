PETALING JAYA: Police believe they have positive leads into the attempted robbery and assault on a son of Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) that happened on Sunday evening.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said that investigators perused the profiles of suspects in their files and found there were a few who fit the description of the lone motorcyclist who set upon the 26-year-old student at Taman Mayang Emas.

“We have images of those sought for pulling off robberies and snatch thefts in the district and on looking at it, we narrowed it down to a few of them.

“However, these suspects had not caused physical harm in the past. We are studying the profiles and have launched a hunt for the robber. We hope the public who might have witnessed the attack will come forward and provide us with further clues,” he said when contacted.

Ku Mashariman said there were no closed-circuit security cameras in the area that captured the incident.

On Sunday at about 6pm, the victim was jogging not far from his house when a lone motorcyclist rode up and tried to rob him.

The victim tried to evade the robber but was severely injured when he was set upon and stabbed with a sharp object.

After the robber fled the scene empty-handed, the victim was taken to a hospital where he was warded and underwent surgery for his injuries.

In a brief message to the media, Maria Chin said her son’s condition has improved and that he is out of danger.

She said the surgery went well and he is under the observation of doctors. Maria Chin also thanked well-wishers for the concern.