Police praised for coming forward to take flood damage reports

SEPANG: Police presence at temporary relief centres in the Sepang district to take down reports related to the destruction or damaged properties caused by the recent floods has earned praises from flood victims.

Jaafar Selamat, 64, said the gesture was most welcome as it has made it easier for him and other victims who are still aggrieved and did not have time to go to the police station to lodge a report.

He said this when met by Bernama at the Sekolah Rendah Agama Dato Ahmad Razali relief centre, here, today.

“I am grateful that the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah visited us at the relief centre on Sunday. We hope our plight gets equal attention and hope the government aid can be sent to us quickly because I have nothing left,” he added.

Jaafar said he had been living in Kampung Sri Tanjung, Dengkil for the past 30 years.

Meanwhile, Rosmawati Juhari, 53, said she was deeply affected by the floods as the incident had left her with nothing, adding that she was still shocked.

She woke her four children up at 2am on Saturday when she realised the floodwaters had risen so fast.

Rosmawati said they left the house, wading waist-high floodwaters, with the help of the light from her handphone.

She said the initiative by the police to take reports at relief centres is a convenience for flood victims who are still in shock because of the disaster.

“At least, the effort gives us peace of mind because many are still not able to go to the police station to lodge their reports,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dengkil police station chief, Insp Sallehuddin Sulaiman said his men will take the reports manually, adding that this would shorten the process.

He expected the Dengkil police station to receive 10,000 flood-related reports involving the destruction of property, adding that applications for an additional three computers and printers had been sent to Bukit Aman to cope with the task.

-Bernama