Police: Pregnant waitress died due to stab wound on chest

SHAH ALAM: A stab wound on the chest has been identified as the cause of death of a pregnant waitress who was brutally murdered at an oil palm plantation on Jalan Sungai Limau, Sungai Besar, on Monday (May 22) says Sabak Bernam District Police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias.

He said that the victim’s body has also been claimed by the family following the post mortem, and is expected to be buried tonight at the Kampung Nelayan Cemetery in Sungai Besar.

Meanwhile, Agus Salim said an additional remand period would be sought if further investigations were required in the case.

The court previously approved a remand for six days from Wednesday (May 24).

The media previously reported that an argument over hiding an out-of-wedlock pregnancy was believed to be the reason the 21-year-old woman was stabbed and later set on fire by her boyfriend. - Bernama