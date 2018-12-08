Police prepared to face any possibilities: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun advised participants at the anti-International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Icerd) thanksgiving rally not to create any provocation at the event scheduled this afternoon.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police PDRM was on standby and making preparations for any possibilities since yesterday.

He said about 5,000 people had gathered for the event at various locations in the city this morning, and expected the number to increase by noon.

“PDRM has made the necessary preparations and we hope and pray no untoward incident happens. If the ICERD rally is not over by 6pm, PDRM will continue to monitor the situation until tomorrow morning,“ he told a media conference after a mass circumcision involving 74 children which was organised by PDRM at the Bukit Aman Mosque here today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd.

Last Thursday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said six roads in the city would be closed since 6am to give space for the rally participants to gather in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad building in Jalan Raja as well as to avoid traffic congestion.

The affected roads are Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin (before the tunnel), Leboh Pasar, Jalan Tun Perak (starting from the Masjid Jamek LRT station), Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (near Sogo), Jalan Raja Laut (near Summit Hotel) and the Dato’ Onn roundabout (near Bank Negara). — Bernama