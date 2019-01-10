Police prepared to handle Cameron Highlands by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be well prepared to ensure campaigning for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election will proceed smoothly from Jan 12 to 26.

Deputy Insepector-General of Police (DIGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said police had held initial discussions to identify the number of personnel required to be deployed during the period.

“We will be visiting the districts to plan the deployment of personnel,“ he said after attending a forum on increasing child sexual abuse cases at Police Training Centre, here today.

According to him, police will also be working with several other agencies to ensure the by-election is conducted smoothly in terms of traffic control as well as the security of the local community.

The Cameron Highlands by-election will be held on Jan 26 following the decision of the Special Election Court in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 30 which nullified the victory of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Datuk C Sivarraajh, after finding elements of corruption during the 14th general election campaign.

Meanwhile, Noor Rashid also added that the three individuals arrested for insulting Sultan Muhammad V have been released on police bail.

He said police are still investigating four reports lodged on the matter.

“We had to take action under the Sedition Act as such actions might jeopardise the safety and public order.

“It is also needed to maintain law and order as well as preserving the security and inter-racial harmony,“ he said.

It was reported that police received several reports claiming the three had allegedly committed the offence through comments on social media.

The three locals were detained on Tuesday and investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948.