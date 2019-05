KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said police presence at a press conference, be it plain-clothed or in uniform, was to ensure the orderly conduct of the event.

He was responding to a case of police being barred from attending Warisan’s press conference in Sabah.

“In the 212 years since the establishment of the police force, there’s has been no qualms about police facing difficulties covering events on the ground.

“It is a non-issue. Maybe I will get my men to carry placards identifying themselves as police,” he said when asked if he had agreed to the request.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the handing over of duties to his deputy Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

This comes after Warisan vice-president Datuk Junz Wong said yesterday that Special Branch personnel would be allowed to attend party or government functions provided that they identify themselves as police officers.

Earlier this week, Abdul Hamid said that Special Branch officers are meant to safeguard the security, regardless of political affiliations after some of them were recently barred from Warisan press conferences in Sabah.