Police probe case of burnt Quran in Kluang (Updated)

KLUANG: Police are investigating an incident where a burnt copy of the Quran was found in Tasik Taman Sri Impian, near here, today.

Kluang district police chief ACP Low Hang Seng said police had received a report from a woman who found the burnt Quran while exercising by the lakeside at 8.48am.

“Police are investigating the case from various angles and would like to advise the public not to sensationalise the matter or speculate about it to avoid creating anxiety among the public,” he said in a statement tonight.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information on the matter can contact the nearest police station or the Kluang district police headquarters at 07-7784222, said Low.

