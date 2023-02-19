Police probe dumping of 13 Quran copies in drain near Tasik Sri Murni

KUALA LUMPUR: Police opened an investigation paper regarding the discovery of 13 copies of the Quran found discarded in a drain near Tasik Sri Murni in Jinjang here at about 6.30 pm yesterday.

Sentul District police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said at 11.32 am today that a local woman, who is a member of the National Fishermen’s Union, reported that she found the holy books dumped in the drain.

“From our investigations, the witness was on an outing with her husband when a blue bag in the drain near the lake reservoir stirred her curiosity and she caught a glimpse of the Quran in it.

“She then stopped a man passing by to retrieve the bag, to confirm it was Quran holy books inside which she duly sent to the Annas Mosque in Kampung Selayang Lama for safe-keeping,” he said.

Beh said a subsequent police check on social media platform TikTok at a link https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8mYtW4L/ confirmed that there was a post linked to the discovery as reported by the woman.

“The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for destroying a sacred object (text) with the intention of insulting religion and Section 298A of the Penal Code for harming the sanctity of religion. All the Qurans have been handed over to police for further investigation,” he said.

Beh advised the public not to make any speculations that could affect public order.

“Anyone with related information can contact the Sentul District police at 03-40482206,” he said. - Bernama