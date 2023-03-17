Police probe Facebook post linking KBS with Christian Evangelist

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report and are investigating a Facebook post by Che’Gubard Original which linked the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) with a Christian Evangelist movement.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the investigation was conducted as the post accused the ministry of channelling funds to a non-governmental organisation and urged non-Christian youth to visit a church.

He said checks by police found the post received 544 comments, 377 shares and 448 responses since it was uploaded three days ago. “Investigation is being carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code (Defamation) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (for improper use of network service or application),” he said in a statement today.

He advised members of the public not to make any provocative speculations or comments on the issue which can threaten racial harmony and order in Malaysia.

“There will be no compromise in taking firm actions against any individual who deliberately issued statement which can cause public annoyance by touching sensitive religious and racial issues,” he said.

Several days ago, Negeri Sembilan Muafakat Nasional (MN) pro-tem chairman, Badrul Hisham who is also known as Che’gubard in a post on his Facebook page claimed that an NGO with funds from KBS is seeking non-Christian youth for a church visit. - Bernama