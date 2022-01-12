Police probe into video of Malaysians waving Jalur Gemilang alongside Israeli flag

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper regarding a video of a group of Malaysians singing the national anthem Negaraku while waving the Jalur Gemilang along with the Israeli flag that went viral on social media.

Petaling Jaya Police deputy chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the investigation was being done following a police report lodged by a local man after watching the 47-second video clip.

“Initial investigation found that the incident occurred in September when a group of locals visited the (Sea of) Galilee Lake in an Israeli-occupied area, which was handled by a local tour agency.

“During the visit, the national anthem was played and the Malaysian flag was waved. The video was believed to have been made viral in connection with the current Israel-related issue,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the investigation was being done under Section 8 of the National Anthem Act 1968 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

Ku Mashariman also warned the public against making statements or spreading the video clip on any platform to avoid any speculation and provocation that could jeopardise public order. - Bernama