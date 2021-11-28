Police probe on procession using helicopter, horses in Ipoh

IPOH: Police are investigating on a procession which involved a helicopter and individuals on horses that was held in Ipoh town yesterday which was believed to have been held for the final journey of the owner of the oldest Indian traditional costume shop here.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said a police report had been lodged and investigations were carried out to determine if there was any breach of regulations, including whether a permit had been obtained by the organiser.

“Processions or parades are not allowed according to the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council (MKN), especially funeral processions.

“The police will also check whether they have obtained permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for the use of the helicopter, “ he told a press conference at the launch of the Perak Police Contingent’s Special Crime Prevention Operation which ended at about 3am today.

He said appropriate action would be taken based on the report received by the police on the incident.

Several footages of the video recording of the procession had also been viralled on social media. The videos showed the helicopter flying low and scattering flower petals as it accompanied the procession of a few individuals on horses to send the deceased on the final journey.

On the operation, Mior Faridalathrash said it was held following public complaints over the occurrence of criminal cases in residential and business areas.

He said roadblocks would also be mounted, as well as crime prevention patrols and checks at entertainment outlets, restaurants and other business premises to ensure compliance with stipulated standard operating procedures.

-Bernama