Police probe quarrel over party flag installation in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating the viral video showing several individuals quarrelling allegedly over the installation of flags of political parties contesting in the Johor state election at the entrance of a village in Iskandar Puteri.

“Police detected the video footage which showed a war of words involving several individuals from different political parties yesterday.

“However, no reports were made regarding the incident so far,” Iskandar Puteri Police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said in a statement here today.

Dzulkhairi also urged the public or eyewitnesses to come forward and lodge a police report for further investigation.

At the same time, he also advised all supporters of contesting parties to control their behaviour and emotions throughout the Johor state election to avoid any untoward incidents that could disrupt public order.

“Netizens are also advised not to make any speculations over the viral video of the incident,” he added. - Bernama