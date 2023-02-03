Police probe ‘Sencapital’ investment scheme involving losses over RM6m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is investigating Sencapital investment scheme which was allegedly found to be duping investors throughout the country involving losses of more than RM6.7 million suffered by victims.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the scheme which was active at the end of last year offered investments based on share purchase and those interested would be included in a WhatsApp group known as ‘JP Morgan Business School’.

She said investors would later need to register and buy shares offered via the website http://sencapital.xyz/.

“For payment, investors were told to make money transfer to several different accounts of the company.

“However, starting last month, the website of Sencapital was no longer active and investors were unable to withdraw the money they have invested,” she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said so far police have received 42 reports and urged victims who have not lodged their reports to do so to assist investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“RMN is reminding the people to be careful and check thoroughly before joining any investment or saving scheme which promises lucrative returns.

“Get further information from the official sources such as Semak Mule, Alert List by Bank Negara Malaysia and Security Commission before deciding to join any doubtful investment scheme,” she said. - Bernama