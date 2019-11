PONTIAN: The police have initiated investigation into three cases after receiving eight reports four days into the campaigning in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Pontian District Police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh said today no arrests have been made and the campaign is peaceful and under control.

He said one of the cases is about a leader who allegedly delivered a racist and intimidating speech at a gathering at a Chinese school in Kukup, and it is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

”We will determine whether it is necessary to call up the leader,” he told a press conference at the Pontian District Police headquarters here.

He said the second case was on a report that a billboard of Parti Gerakan was toppled in Kukup and the third was about a Pakatan Harapan (PH) party flag having been removed and destroyed in Kampung Kebun Baru Permas.

Mustafa said 159 permits have been issued by the police to all the contesting parties to carry out their campaigns.

The by-election is a six-cornered contest among Karmaine Sardini of PH; Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng of Barisan Nasional; Wendy Subramaniam of Gerakan; Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa and two independent candidates - Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

Polling is on Nov 16. — Bernama