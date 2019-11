KUALA LUMPUR: Disciplinary action is expected to be taken against two police investigating officers (IO) for alleged abuse of power in a case involving the arrest of two Nepali security guards at Taman Warisan Puteri in Seremban last month.

The foreign guards were held on Oct 21 on suspicion of being involved in a burglary at the residential area in Sikamat where they were tasked with security duties.

The unit broken into was apparently the residence of the personal assistant to the Negri Sembilan deputy police chief, who is also the wife of a senior police officer in Bukit Aman.

The guards were cleared of any wrongdoing and unconditionally freed after spending eight days in remand – missing their Deepavali celebrations on Oct 27.

They were not held under laws for burglary but for immigration offences although their employer had produced their passports and valid work permits.

Federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance director Datuk Zamri Yahya said yesterday an investigation was initiated against an IO at the Negri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly abusing his powers in detaining the two guards beyond a reasonable duration despite their employer producing documents that were verified by the Immigration Department.

“Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the IO and his superior for abuse of power and flouting rules in the police SOP (standard operating procedure),” Zamri told theSun.

The plight of the two guards, Raj Banshi and Shresta Bharaj, came to light after veteran journalist R. Nadeswaran wrote an online report on the case two weeks ago.

It was reported that the occupant of the house lost some jewellery in the Oct 16 incident but she only lodged a police report three days later.

Apparently, there were no signs of a break-in but the glass sliding door had been left unlocked.

After the guards were arrested, their supervisor tried to submit their passports to the police but was turned away.

Their employer later sought the help of an official from the Nepali High Commission, who accompanied the supervisor to deliver the passports to the Nilai police station.

The case caught Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s attention.

He said a probe will be conducted and anyone found guilty would be penalised.