Police probing claims that PN candidate made defamatory remarks during speech

IPOH: Police have opened an investigation paper into allegations that Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Gunung Semanggol state seat Razman Zakaria had made defamatory and malicious remarks against Pakatan Harapan during a recent speech.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received a report from a 32-year-old man regarding a video recording of the alleged event, which has gone viral since Sunday.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he said in a statement today.

He also advised party supporters to comply with all laws and regulations and give their full cooperation to the authorities during the 15th General Election, especially during the campaign.

In the meantime, Mohd Yusri said police received five reports regarding the election yesterday, with only one investigation paper opened so far.

He also said that police had approved permits for 123 political talks in the state while 19 others were held without a permit. - Bernama