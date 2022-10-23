Police probing commotion at MUDA event in Muar

MUAR: Police are investigating the commotion at the Malam Mesra Muo event organised by the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) at a restaurant in Jalan Bakri here last night.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the investigation into the incident, which occurred at about 9.35 pm, was carried out under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

The commotion is believed to have started when the guests in the hall came out and confronted about 30 masked individuals who were shouting, which later led to an incident of throwing bottles and firecrackers, he said in a statement today.

Raiz Mukhliz advised the public not to speculate and spread baseless rumours through any communication platform and social media.

Meanwhile, Muar MUDA information chief Muhammad Amir Fiqri Mustapha said his party would continue cooperating with the police to find the mastermind behind the second commotion incident.

On Oct 18, Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said five police reports were lodged over a ruckus that occurred during a ceramah organised by MUDA in Parit Jawa two days earlier. - Bernama