Police probing man running amok incident on NSE Kuala Kangsar

IPOH: Police are investigating an incident where a man ran amok after stopping a car in the right lane of KM253 of the southbound direction of the North-South Expressway in Kuala Kangsar yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they received a report from the driver of the vehicle who was at the scene at about 7.12 pm yesterday.

“The police report was lodged by the man in Ipoh but the probe was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters.

“The suspect and all witnesses will be traced to assist in the investigation,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Earlier, a picture of a man standing in the right lane of the highway that was uploaded on social media went viral along with claims that the suspect had stopped his car and got down and went on a rampage clutching a gold chain and climbing onto a nearby car and kicking it. - Bernama