Police probing personnel for allegedly allowing friend to hold firearm

JOHOR BAHRU: The police are investigating the actions of a personnel from Taman Johor Jaya Police Station, here, who is believed to have allowed a civilian friend to hold a firearm while on duty yesterday.

Seri Alam District Police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident was believed to have occurred at about 2.43 am on Wednesday, when a photo was posted on Twitter by an individual using the handle @evvok.

He said the photo showed an individual in police uniform smoking a cigarette with a civilian man holding an HK-MP5 firearm.

“The result of the investigation found that the uniformed member was on duty at the Taman Johor Jaya Police Station, Seri Alam District Police Headquarters and that the photo was taken in front of the station by another civilian man who is also his friend.

“When the photo was taken, the personnel was on duty at the guard post and all three of them are 25 years old,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi stressed that allowing a civilian to hold firearms while on duty was an offence and a violation of the code of conduct.

He said further investigations were being carried out by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Division (BIPS) of IPD Seri Alam and action could be taken in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993. - Bernama