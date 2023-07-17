Police probing viral video of fight at Tampoi apartment

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are conducting an investigation relating to a viral video of a fight involving some residents of an apartment in Tampoi, here, last Friday.

Johor Bahru North District Police Chief ACP Balveer Singh said checks found that the case was related to two reports received from the individuals involved.

“Statements from those involved and independent witnesses who are residents of the apartment have been taken and the cause of the fight is still under investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under sections 324, 160 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information of the case is urged to contact the investigating office Inspector Shazril Salim at 016-3425316.

Earlier, a 2 minute 17 second video uploaded by a social media account owner showing the incident involving several residents of the apartment had gone viral. - Bernama