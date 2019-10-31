Police propose for Lokman Adam to be imposed with court bond

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will submit a proposal for Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pix) to be imposed with a court bond.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the matter would be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor as 17 police reports linking the individual to various charges had been lodged to date.

“There were seven reports under the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit as well as 10 reports under police contingents in connection with his alleged offences, among them, issuing seditious comments on social media and his involvement in peaceful assemblies.

“The court bond is aimed at, among other things, for him to be imposed with additional conditions, such as being required to report to the nearest police station in case of a repeated offence,“ he said during a press conference in Bukit Aman here yesterday.

Huzir said if the proposal to impose the court bond was approved, Lokman would also be subject to a good behaviour bond by the court.

“Under Section 67, if the Deputy Public Prosecutor is of the opinion that the individual is likely to disrupt the peace, he (the individual concerned) must give a reason why he should not be ordered to comply with the bond. So he must be careful not to break the peace during the prohibition period set by the court,“ he said.

Huzir said the police have also opened an investigation paper into an alleged post made recently by the individual through his Facebook page calling for Parliament to be dissolved.

Meanwhile, Huzir said police had identified the individual who posted a statement on social media recently questioning why several people from the Indian community were detained under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“The police will also investigate the comments made below the said post,“ he said. — Bernama