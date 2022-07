PETALING JAYA: Police have recorded the statements of 11 individuals in the case involving a four-year-old adopted daughter at a house in Beranang, The Star Online reports.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan reportedly said police were still investigating the matter, including the couple who adopted the victim.

It was reported that a married couple was detained for allegedly abusing the four-year-old girl at a house in Beranang.