SEREMBAN: Three business premises in Medan Kepayang here that had allegedly been using stolen electricity to carry out bitcoin mining operations were raided yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the raid was conducted by a team from the state CCID and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) at 3.30pm.

He said the premises were suspected of carrying such activity by using illegal electricity wiring in a rented three-storey building and were hiding behind bitcoin mining operations since two years ago.

“The state TNB was informed that a short circuit had occurred before making a police report. TNB also could not detect the activity in its system as it did not go through the electricity metre,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

He said TNB suffered losses totalling RM2 million in two years due to the illegal activity.

Meanwhile, Aibee said police had confiscated some items during the three-hour raid including 206 bitcoin machines, three computers and several internet routers.

“However, no arrest was made and further investigations will be carried out to identify the syndicate’s mastermind and network to curb the irresponsible activity,” he said.

He added that the investigation was being carried out under Section 37(1), Section 379 and Section 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama