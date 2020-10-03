Police raid cryptocurrency premises for electricity theft

REMBAU: Police have raided a cryptocurrency business premises for electricity theft at Taman Gunung Tahan Utama, Kota here yesterday morning.

Rembau district police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said the raid was carried out by Rembau CID and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) following a public tip-off at 10.15 am.

“TNB had to cut off the illegally installed wiring and police had to break down the door of the premises to conduct an inspection.

“Upon checking, police found a number of computer servers believed to be used for cryptocurrency activities,” he said in a statement here today.

During the raid, police also seized 48 Mining Bitcoin machines, one computer set, one central processing unit (CPU), Exhaust Fan (six), modem (two) and one sim card at the premises for further investigation.

No arrests were made so far and the case is investigated under the Electricity Supply Act 1990, he said.-Bernama