Police raid drug-fuelled parties at two condo units, 20 nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 20 individuals in separate raids at two condominium units on suspicion of being involved in drug-laced wild parties at Jalan Sultan Ismail, near here, early this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in the first raid at about 1 am at a condominium unit, police arrested six individuals comprising five men and a woman, aged 21 to 27 years.

According to him, inspection at the premises found various types of drugs, namely 2.05 grammes (gm) of cannabis, two erimin 5 pills, one gm of ketamine and an ecstasy pill as well as a plastic bottle suspected to be used for smoking marijuana.

“Upon screening, it was found that four men tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine and all of them have been remanded for two days for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Zainal said in the second raid on a different condominium unit at the same location, at about 2 am, 14 men, aged 20 to 27 years, were arrested and various drugs were also found.

He said upon screening 13 of them tested positive for methamphetamine, tetrahydrocannabinol, amphetamine and ketamine and all of them were remanded for a day to facilitate further investigations.

Checks found that the two condominium units were rented at RM225 and RM500 a day and the invitations to attend the party was made through contacts and social networking sites. -Bernama