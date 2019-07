GEORGE TOWN: A police team from the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) detained 25 Thai women exhibiting themselves on stage at an entertainment centre here Tuesday night.

Penang Criminal Investigations Department chief Datuk Zainol Samah said all the women, aged between 20 and 40 years, were detained at around 11.50pm for abusing their social visit passes, an offence under Regulation 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“Police have been conducting intelligence since a week ago to monitor the immoral activities reported at the entertainment centre before the raid last night, when the women were on stage with some wearing special shawls, indicating they have already been booked by customers,” he said.

Eight Bangladeshi men, two Indonesian men and a Pakistani man, all aged between 20 and 50 years, who were working at the premises as well as the owner, a man in his 30s, were also detained for further investigation.

“Checks found that the entertainment centre not only has no valid business licence, but also hires foreigners without permits to work as guest relations officers (GROs),” he said, adding that the women were also believed to be involved in offering sexual services,” he said. - Bernama